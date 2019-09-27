Cattaraugus County 4-H program continues to grow, county lawmakers told

LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County’s 4-H program continues to grow, the youth agriculture program’s educators told county lawmakers on Wednesday.
Using the County Fair as a measure of 4-H activities, educator Carrie Busekist said there were 279 exhibitors this year.
Youth Exhibits drew 120 young people with 750 exhibits in the Corporate Building and Domestic Building, Busekist said. The most popular exhibit was student photography, followed by vegetable and flower exhibits
There were 620 animals at the County Fair, with young exhibitors showing multiple animals. The Market Class Animal Auction had 270 entries from 154 young people, Busekist said.
This year 4-H and the Farm Bureau teamed up to raise baby chicks and ducklings from eggs supplied by 4-H parents. Out of 50 eggs, there were 25 chicks that hatched and eight ducklings.
Abigail Luzier, another 4-H educator, told legislators of a new fundraiser this year. Officials are planning to issue a 2020 calendar of Cattaraugus County photos; winning photos will be used in the calendar.
The funds will be used to help pay 4-H exhibitors’ $10 entrance fee for fair week, Luzier said.
“You mean people who are showing animals have to pay to get into the fair?” asked Legislator Vergilio “Dick” Giardini.
“That’s right,.” Luzier said. “That’s the reason for the fundraiser.”
Isn’t there something the County Legislature can do, another legislators asked.
Luzier said they could sponsor a month on the calendar if they wished.
“It sticks in my craw that exhibitors have to pay to get into the fair every day,” Giardini said. “A kid shouldn’t have to pay to get in every day.”
Parents of 4-H exhibitors can get a pass for the week for $35, Luzier said.
“They want to show an animal and have to pay $10 to get it? That’s terrible,” Giardini said.
Legislature Minority Leader Susan Labuhn, D-Salamanca, said the “4-H program numbers have grown significantly since we split with Allegany County. It’s not just agriculture.”
Norman Marsh, R-Little Valley, said there are more than 400 children and teens actively participating in 4-H this year.
“People don’t understand what it takes in time and money to raise animals today,” he said. “They all deserve a round of applause.”
