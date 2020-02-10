CATTARAUGUS — While often there for others during their times of need, the Cattaraugus Area Ambulance Service was recently the recipient of some help during a time when the organization needed it.
On Jan. 30, representatives from the Odd Fellow & Rebekah Benefit Fund in Lockport came to the ambulance’s headquarters at 211 S. Main St. in the village to present the service’s members with funds to repair a leaking roof.
Captain Ken Charles said the original roof of the ambulance headquarters is flat with nowhere for water and snow to go when it builds up.
“We pay people to shovel it when it starts getting deep,” he said.
Charles said they are working with Amish builders who are going to install manufactured trusses for the roof and have them taper from the front to back. He said they met last fall to get a quote.
“It’s going to be freestanding wooden trusses with a steel roof over top,” he said.
The headquarters is housed in the remodeled Illig Chevrolet Pontiac dealership that closed in 2008. Charles said between buying the building and all the renovations and maintenance that has gone into the building, they’ve invested about $350,000.
“We were housed at the fire hall,” he said. “We were outgrowing our little spot in the fire hall. We didn’t have a place for training or a meeting room.”
Another reason for the roof repair is because the county designated the headquarters as an emergency shelter during a power outage. Charles said they have a generator that kicks in almost immediately, and there is room to house about 30 people.
“We have showers and everything,” he said. “Utility rooms to wash clothes and handicap accessible restrooms.”
Their service is a hybrid unit with both volunteers and paid service, but it’s a nonprofit organization.
“Our volunteers are slim. We’ve probably got about eight volunteers,” Charles said. “But the balance is paid service. The reason we went to paid service during the day is we were dropping 58 percent of our calls because of the lack of volunteers.”
Charles said they no longer drop calls unless they’re already out on a run. In 2019, he said their one ambulance ran about 500 calls.
The Odd Fellow & Rebekah Benefit Fund Inc. was formed following the $10 million sale in January 2018 of the Odd Fellow and Rebekah Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Lockport to Post Acute Partners. The site is now known as Elderwood at Lockport.
The primary emphasis of the foundation is to support the elderly, infirmed, disabled, chronically ill, disadvantaged, those with special needs and organizations that support those individuals, like an ambulance service.
Although much of the service’s costs are taken care of through third party billing, they do hold some fundraisers during the year. However, Charles said the funds raised don’t begin to scratch the surface, which makes the contribution from the Odd Fellows that much more meaningful. He said the funds would cover the entire cost of the roof project.
“The grant included the facing around the building, which was included in the funding,” Charles said. “We had already done that, but to add to that, the cost of the rafters and freestanding trusses went up, so we’re still covered.”