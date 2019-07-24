Area unemployment rates dropped again in June as state and national figures remained level, according to state and federal statistics.
The Cattaraugus County rate in June was reported at 4.1% on Tuesday, down from 4.3% reported in May. The rate was 4.9 percent in June 2018.
From June 2018 to June 2019, the number of employed decreased by about 200 to around 32,000, while the number of unemployed decreased by about 300 to 1,400.
The Allegany County rate in June was reported at 4.7% on Tuesday, down from 4.8% reported in May. The rate was 5.6% in June 2018.
From June 2018 to June 2019, the number of employed decreased by about 400 to around 17,600, while the number of unemployed decreased by about 200 to 900.
The rates are not seasonally adjusted, the DOL reported, which would account for expected changes in jobs like increased retail employment for December or construction employment in the summer.
STATEWIDE, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained flat at 4%.
The county with the lowest unemployment rate in the state was for the second month in a row Columbia County, which reported a flat rate of 2.8%. The county with the highest rate was Bronx County, with 5.6%
Around 9.2 million were employed in the state in June, down about 59,700 from 9.26 million in June 2018. The number of unemployed also decreased by 36,300, to 360,600.
ACROSS THE BORDER in Pennsylvania, the commonwealth’s unemployment rate was flat at 3.8% in June — tied for the lowest since records have been kept since 1976.
Total nonfarm jobs were down 1,400 over the month to 6.04 million, state Department of Labor and Industry officials reported Friday. Jobs increased over the month in five of the 11 industry supersectors — the largest increase in information by 1,900 jobs. Over the year, total nonfarm jobs in Pennsylvania were up 40,600 with gains in nine of the 11 supersectors.
County-level data has not been released for June yet.
NATIONWIDE, unemployment rates were lower in June in six states and stable in 44 states and the District of Columbia, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. Three states had jobless rate decreases from a year earlier and 47 states and the District had little or no change. The national unemployment rate, 3.7 percent, was little changed from May but was 0.3 points lower than in June 2018.
Vermont had the lowest unemployment rate in June, 2.1%, while Alaska had the highest rate, at 6.4%. In total, 13 states had rates lower than the national figure, while nine states and D.C. had higher rates. Six states saw lower rates, while the remaining were relatively flat.