Cattaraugus County will receive nearly $2 million through the PAVE NY Initiative to help repave roadways damaged by extreme weather events.
Allegany County will receive $1 million.
The funding was announced last week by Gov. Andrew Cuomo as part of $151 million to support a total of 95 paving projects and the renewal of approximately 1,013 lane miles of pavement across the state, including at least one project in every county and New York City.
The funding was part of approximately $14.6 million in projects to renew 180 lane miles in Western New York.
In Cattaraugus County, $1.1 million is earmarked to renew Route 39 from the Chautauqua County line to the Gowanda village line in Cattaraugus County.
Another $965,000 is earmarked to renew westbound Interstate 86 from Exit 16 in Randolph to Steamburg (Exit 17).
In Allegany, the $1 million was earmarked to renew Route 305 from south of County Route 5 to the Cattaraugus County line.
“New York continues to make nation-leading investments in the renewal and modernization of the state’s roads, bridges, transit systems and airports,” Cuomo said.
State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said the “increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather has had devastating impacts on the State’s transportation network.”
She said, through the renewal and hardening of the state’s infrastructure, the state “continues to support the rejuvenation of our local communities and regional economic growth.”