ISCHUA — The hangar at the Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport was turned into a classroom Friday with students from Cuba-Rushford Central School preparing to fly — not airplanes, but drones.
The students are preparing to obtain their Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) remote pilot certifications, a requirement for piloting a drone.
“We have master teachers willing to take on new challenges and plan actions that end in benefits for our students and community,” said Jay Morris, technical director at Cuba-Rushford school. “Two wonderful examples of this type of teacher are Chris Cappelletti and Carly Santangelo, who are teaching the (unmanned aerial systems) classes as part of their curriculum.”
Morris and Cappelletti obtained their FAA drone certifications last year so they could be prepared to help the students learn to utilize drone technology.
To pass their certification test, the students have to learn a lot more than operating a joystick.
Bruce Crandell, airport manager, provided instruction to the students Friday on several topics, including airports, air space, air traffic, weather, radio communications and awareness to local and national hazards that come with the responsibility of flight.
Students learned about a “number of basic aeronautical procedures on basic flight concepts: airports and airspace, weather, radio communications procedures and local and national situational awareness,” Morris said.
The students weren’t there just for fun or to get out of the classroom for a few hours — they plan to use the skills they learn in their future. With the FAA’s Part 107 certification, they’ll be able to utilize what they learn in many ways.
“There’s lots of things you can do with it,” said Trevor Hawley, a junior, who sees surveying land and farming as important components for the agricultural use of drones.
“In this area there are so many uses for it,” said Crandell, who was preparing to give the class a tour of the operational center at the Airport. “Farms, flooding, site location.”
With this weekend’s flood warning, it can be especially useful in checking check field conditions, and monitoring grazing animals and crops during the summer, he noted.
“I want to find out if I can use the drone to find missing people,” said Leah Brown, a sophomore. “I’ve been watching it on crime shows and I want to help people.”
Added Anna Clayson, a senior, “I’m thinking about going to take video classes where I can use the drones. They use it for real estate (sales) … there’s entrepreneurial possibilities.”
Nik Freeman and Devin Tullar, seniors at Cuba-Rushford, wanted to learn how to edit the video footage they can take from drones to benefit the Cuba-Rushford school itself.
“I want to video our school,” Freeman said. “Especially the football and basketball games.”
Cappelletti’s video and creative editing class they’re in had taken drone footage in the hallways of the school and during the holiday season, but they were looking forward to operating the drone to the games.
When asked what he thought about the airport classroom Friday, Crandell was happy that the airport was a source of learning for the interested students.
“Several years ago the schools used bring eighth graders here to learn about the airport,” he said. “We try to accommodate schools for tours as much as we can,” although not as many field trips are taken to the airport as there used to be.
Morris said that some of the students who were there Friday didn’t even know that Olean had an airport and how important it is to the community.
He expressed appreciation for the community support of the program.
“It is so great to have Bruce Crandell and Tracy Scanlon meet and share with our students the wonderful facility that is our local Olean airport,” he said. “CABOCES is an essential partner and provided us training to get our teachers federally certified to fly and teach the commercial operation of drones. It is great for students and a rapidly growing field here in NYS.”