Cattaraugus County’s public health director is frustrated over the lack of testing as well as protective equipment for first responders and healthcare workers in the face of the coronavirus epidemic.

“We’re getting very concerned,” Dr. Kevin Watkins said Thursday. “We are not getting enough tests out there for our residents. We have a problem of not enough supplies. We don’t even have enough thermometers. And we can’t get hand sanitizer.”

Cattaraugus County still had no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon. However, 98 county residents are under quarantine — 84 on mandatory quarantine and 14 in voluntary isolation, Watkins said.

Thirty-six residents are awaiting test results and the 12 that have been received so far are all negative, Watkins explained.

A problem with the Erie County Health Department laboratory means Cattaraugus County testing will be done at the state’s Wadsworth Laboratory in Albany. The Erie County lab ran out of the reagent used to perform the tests.

“It’s like working in a third word country,” Watkins said. “It’s unbelievable we have to work with this kind of a backlog. It’s becoming unacceptable.”

Watkins pledged to “make sure our residents are taken care of, even if it’s just a quarantine. I will continue to advocate for more supplies.”

Watkins said health authorities still don’t know where the Essex County woman who was at HoliMont in Ellicottville March 4-8 was exposed to COVID-19. She became ill after returning home.

“We have informed the public of that,” he said.

Watkins urged residents to “take their temperature twice a day and consult their primary care physician” if they have symptoms. The symptoms, which differ from a simple cold or the flu, include a fever, sore throat, body aches and dry cough.

“We’re holding our own for now,” Watkins said. “We’re waiting for a lot of tests.”