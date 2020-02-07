LITTLE VALLEY — When Cattaraugus County Public Works Commissioner Kathleen Ellis received a check for $706,500, she noted it was in an envelope from the New York State Dormitory Authority.
“The Dormitory Authority?” she asked herself, telling the story during Wednesday’s meeting of the County Legislature’s Public Works Committee.
It turns out the check was for flood damages to county roads and bridges — in 2015.
Mark Burr, Public Works director of engineering, said the county had earlier received reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for other flood damage, but it did not cover county roads built with federal aid. He said it appeared the aid was tied to county roads 4, 12, 27, 29 and 32.
That took longer than the FEMA aid, Burr said later. The county had not lost track of the anticipated reimbursement, he added.
Ellis said the county long ago paid for the emergency flood repairs. She said she hoped the funds would be deposited in the County Road Fund, where it would be available for use in upcoming capital projects.
Ellis said the Refuse Division plans to purchase several storage boxes to hold electronic waste until it can be picked up by a recycling company.
E-waste that had been stored outside at the Salamanca transfer station was cited by state Department of Environmental Conservation waste management regulators during a recent inspection.
Until the storage containers are received the electronic waste must be taken inside the transfer station when it closes at night and taken back outside in the day.
Ellis said because of the threat contamination leaching into the soil from e-waste left outside uncovered, DEC requires that it be in a covered container.
Besides the Salamanca transfer station, the special e-waste boxes will be needed at the Portville and Allegany stations, she said.