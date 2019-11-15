WELLSVILLE ─ To highlight its expansion of services in Allegany County, Catholic Charities’ Wellsville office will host a Holiday Open House from noon to 5 p.m. Monday at the counseling office, 67 E. Pearl St.
Also during the event at 1 p.m., the Catholic Charities Wellsville Food Pantry and Outreach, which is at the site, will officially be renamed the Joyce Family Food Pantry and Outreach to recognize local businessman Charlie Joyce’s significant, ongoing support of Catholic Charities.
Joyce, chairman of the board of Otis Eastern Service LLC, gave $450,000 in total to the 2019 Appeal, the largest personal and corporate donation in the Appeal’s 95-year history.
At the close of the 2019 Appeal in June, Catholic Charities made the announcement that it would rename the pantry in the Joyce Family’s honor.
Joyce, a philanthropic resident of the Wellsville area and benefactor of Alfred and St. Bonaventure universities, has been a longtime supporter of the Appeal, which supports Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith. In 2012, his donation made possible the establishment of the Catholic Charities Wellsville Food Pantry and Outreach. The community was underserved and Joyce stepped forward to help when asked, according to Catholic Charities officials. Earlier this year he made a $10,000 donation directly to the pantry.
“This is a challenging year,” Joyce said in June during a press event at Catholic Charities in Buffalo, “but far too many in our community have come to rely on Catholic Charities when they have nowhere else to turn.”
The open house will offer information on Catholic Charities’ services in Allegany County, as well as free food, games and new and gently used winter coats and boots for those in need. A wellness fair featuring local community agencies will run in conjunction with the open house.
In addition to counseling, basic needs assistance and a food pantry and thrift store, services in the county now include Our Kids Parent Education and Awareness Program and a Kinship Caregiver Support Group as an expansion of the Kinship Caregiver Program in Cattaraugus County, which has been supporting families for more than a decade. The food pantry and thrift store will be open extended hours that day.
Last year, Catholic Charities impacted the lives of more than 1,500 individuals in Allegany County.