WELLSVILLE — Catholic Charities’ Wellsville Food Pantry and Outreach at 67 E. Pearl St. officially bears a new name — one honoring a Wellsville businessman for his philathropy.
During a Holiday Open House held Monday, the pantry was designated as the Joyce Family Food Pantry and Outreach.
The renaming was done to recognize Charlie Joyce and his family for their significant, ongoing support of Catholic Charities. Joyce, chairman of the board of Otis Eastern Service LLC, gave $450,000 in total to the 2019 Appeal, the largest personal and corporate donation in the Appeal’s 95-year history.
In 2012, his donation made possible the establishment of the Catholic Charities Wellsville Food Pantry and Outreach. Earlier this year, he made a $10,000 donation directly to the pantry. Since opening, the pantry has served more than 2,000 individuals and nearly 900 families, and many more have received clothing and supplies from the Thrift Store which opened in 2016.
After recounting the Joyce Family’s legacy of support, including a late 2019 Appeal match challenge gift of $100,000 that was met, Dennis C. Walczyk, president and CEO of Catholic Charities, expressed the agency’s deep gratitude.
“Naming a pantry and outreach center as a gesture of our very deep gratitude may seem like a token, but know that it is done with our utmost respect and gratitude,” Walczyk said. “Having the Joyce family name associated with giving to others will always be a reminder of their generosity and a witness to the value of compassion and care for those in need. We can’t thank Charlie and his family enough.”
At the close of the 2019 Appeal, Catholic Charities announced that it would rename the pantry in the Joyce Family’s honor.
“We don’t do what we do to see our name some place, but we do want to have things like this available to people in need,” Joyce said. “We are lucky as a family to be blessed in a lot of ways. We understand giving back, and just to see the inside of this place and know how many families we’ve helped and how much this has grown is stunning.”
The Holiday Open House was held in part to highlight the expansion of Catholic Charities' services in Allegany County. In addition to basic needs assistance and a food pantry and thrift store, services in the county now include Our Kids Parent Education and Awareness Program, counseling, and a Kinship Caregiver Support Group as part of the Kinship Caregiver Program in Cattaraugus County, which has been operating for more than a decade.
Last year, Catholic Charities impacted the lives of more than 1,500 individuals in Allegany County.
To connect with Catholic Charities’ Wellsville office, or any of the services listed above, please call (585) 593-2015.