BELMONT — Two cases of COVID-19 infection have been confirmed in Allegany County, the first such cases reported in either Allegany or Cattaraugus counties.

The Allegany County Department of Health reported Sunday evening that both cases were confirmed through testing at the Erie County Public Health Lab.

Based on an initial review of each case, these individuals appear to have had separate exposures to the novel coronavirus, according to a statement by Theresa Moore, supervising public health educator/public information officer.

One is a male in his early 20s and is recuperating at home, Moore said. Aside from testing, this individual has remained in his residence since returning from downstate New York.

The other is a 5-year old boy, also recuperating at home.

Moore said neither of the individuals have been hospitalized. Each will continue to recover at home under mandatory isolation, per New York State Department of Health guidelines.

Moore said Allegany County health officials have begun an intensive investigation to identify the close contacts of the two individuals. Once identified, the close contacts will be notified of their potential exposure to COVID-19 and placed under mandatory quarantine to monitor for symptoms.

“As the situation evolves it is likely we will find additional cases,” Moore’s statement read. “Our goal is to identify new cases quickly and prevent or limit secondary exposures to ensure public health and safety.”

Moore reiterated that any residents experiencing a fever, with cough or shortness of breath should call their health care providers. Residents are reminded not to show up at a doctor’s office, urgent care site or emergency room before calling. If symptoms are severe and/or you require an ambulance for transport, call 911 and notify the operator that you are experiencing symptoms relative to COVID-19.

Visit https://www.alleganyco.com/departments/health/ for more information.

Sunday's news of the infections comes a day after Allegany County officials declared a state of emergency over the spread of the coronavirus in New York state.

All schools in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties will be closed this week.