Two cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed Sunday in Allegany County, the first such cases reported in either Allegany or Cattaraugus counties.

The Allegany County Department of Health reported Sunday evening that both cases were confirmed through testing at the Erie County Public Health Lab.

The news came as Cattaraugus County declared a state of emergency Sunday over COVID-19; Allegany County declared an emergency Saturday.

Based on an initial review of the cases of infection in Allegany County, the individuals appear to have had separate exposures to the novel coronavirus, according to a statement by Theresa Moore, supervising public health educator/public information officer.

One is a male in his early 20s and is recuperating at home, Moore said. Aside from testing, this individual has remained in his residence since returning from downstate New York.

The other is a 5-year old boy, also recuperating at home.

Moore said neither of the individuals have been hospitalized. Each will continue to recover at home under mandatory isolation, per New York State Department of Health guidelines.

Moore said Allegany County health officials have begun an intensive investigation to identify the close contacts of the two individuals. Once identified, the close contacts will be notified of their potential exposure to COVID-19 and placed under mandatory quarantine to monitor for symptoms.

“As the situation evolves it is likely we will find additional cases,” Moore’s statement read. “Our goal is to identify new cases quickly and prevent or limit secondary exposures to ensure public health and safety.”

Moore reiterated that any residents experiencing a fever, with cough or shortness of breath should call their health care providers. Residents are reminded not to show up at a doctor’s office, urgent care site or emergency room before calling. If symptoms are severe and/or you require an ambulance for transport, call 911 and notify the operator that you are experiencing symptoms relative to COVID-19.

Cattaraugus County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer declared the state of emergency in the county, taking effect at noon Sunday in response to COVID-19, which the World Health Organization declared a worldwide pandemic. It will remain in effect for at least 30 days and can be extended.

“Although there are no confirmed cases within Cattaraugus County to date, this situation is rapidly evolving, and the threat of this virus is imminent to citizens and visitors of Cattaraugus County,” VanRensselaer said in declaring the state of emergency. “It is necessary that Cattaraugus County be proactive and fully prepared to deal with (COVID-19’s) effects.”

The County Legislature chairman said the declaration “does not in any way impact travel and county operations will continue unchanged unless otherwise advised.”

VanRensselaer’s declaration stated, “I hereby direct all departments and agencies of Cattaraugus County to take the steps necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure and provide such emergency assistance deemed necessary.”

Cathy Mackay, director of the county Department of Aging, said all county congregate dining sites will close on Tuesday until at least the end of the month due to the threat of seniors and staff from COVID-19. The elderly and those with compromised immune systems are more susceptible to severe complications from the novel coronavirus.

The sites will remain open for the purpose of home-delivered meals. They “will be closed for congregate dining, social activities and events through the end of the month,” Mackay said.

Mackay said she will speak today at the Olean Senior Center to assure people that while the dining program will be closed temporarily, other services will be altered “to make sure we offer other ways to make up for the isolation impact.”

The 12 senior dining sites will close on Tuesday, but will continue to be used to deliver meals on wheels to area seniors, but to those who attended the dining sites as well.

Those home deliveries will be made with social distancing in mind and the drivers will not come into direct contact with home meal recipients, Mackay said. Still, they will speak with those who wish — at a distance.

The Department of the Aging realizes that many elderly live in isolation and appreciate the interaction with others at the dining sites or from someone delivering a meal, she said. Isolation can lead to increased depression and anxiety.

“We want people to count on us to have someone there they can reach out to” at this time, Mackay said. “We went them to know there is someone they can contact and that we can provide telephone reassurance.”

The Department of Aging is making plans to help keep isolated seniors from running out of food or other supplies — like toilet paper. Olean-area seniors have grocery and pharmacy delivery services available. Not so much in most rural areas.

“If they are having symptoms like a fever, cough, and shortness of breath, they should contact their doctor,” Mackay said.

“They should call us if they are running short of medication, food, even toilet paper and everyday supplies,” Mackay said. “We don’t want them to go out and put themselves at risk.”

Mackay said seniors with concerns should call the Department of the Aging at 373-0032.

The county is expected to announce the opening of a COVID-19 hotline through the county Health Department later today.

Under a directive from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, nursing homes and adult living facilities including the two county nursing homes in Olean and Machias went into effect on Friday.

Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center will suspend most all visitation to the hospitals beginning today as part of their plan to keep the novel coronavirus from spreading to the hospital.

Residents with symptoms of the novel coronavirus should telephone their doctor before going to an emergency room or doctor’s office where they could infect others.

As of Friday, three people in Cattaraugus County who might have been exposed had been tested for COVID-19. Two of the tests came back negative and word was being awaited on the third test, Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins said.

One other person, a St. Bonaventure University professor who returned from Italy, remains in precautionary quarantine. He has shown no symptoms and has not been tested.

Watkins met on Saturday with VanRensselaer, County Administrator Jack Searles, Emergency Services Director Chris Baker and others to bring everyone up to date on developments. The decision to declare a state of emergency was made at that time.

