ALBANY — The commission rewriting state campaign laws voted 6-3 on Monday to make it substantially more difficult for minor political parties in New York to secure a place on the state ballot and earn other advantages.
The nine-member commission’s main charge, conferred on it by the Legislature and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo earlier this year, has been to write rules establishing New York’s new publicly financed elections system. But the debate over its redesign of the “fusion voting” system, which gives third parties the ability to cross-endorse candidates if they hit the certain vote thresholds, has sucked up much of the public attention to its work.
The 6-3 vote, passed at the Public Campaign Financing Commission’s final public meeting on Monday, will require political parties to hit those thresholds every two years — in presidential elections and gubernatorial elections — to retain their ballot status.
The threshold agreed upon was that parties must hit 130,000 votes or 2% of the total votes in that year’s presidential or gubernatorial race — whichever is greater.
The 2% figure is less than the 3% that Commissioner Jay Jacobs, the state Democratic Party chairman and a Cuomo appointee to the panel, had been planning to introduce as of Friday. The number changed over the weekend after negotiations among the commissioners, a fact referenced by John Nonna, an appointee of the Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who ended up voting in favor of the measure.
Nonna said all the commission’s work on the broader issue of campaign finance reform could go “down the drain” in the absence of a compromise on the status of minor parties. His vote in favor of the new threshold was notable, given that the Senate Democrats are the legislative conference that is most closely aligned with the liberal Working Families Party, which has strongly opposed increasing the threshold at all.
One audience member ahead of the vote shouted down the commissioners — Nonna in particular — with shouts of “Shame! Shame!”
The other Senate Democratic appointee, DeNora Getachew, wavered but ended up voting against the measure. The other votes in opposition were from a Senate Republican appointee, David Previte, and an Assembly Democratic appointee, Rosanna Vargas.
The current vote threshold of 50,000, which minor parties must hit every four years in the governor’s race to secure its ballot status, has not been updated since 1935. Proponents of raising the limits argue that the current minimum allowed parties that are not “credible” to have undue influence, and that candidates backed by these parties could get public campaign funds under the new program.
Opponents say fusion voting has nothing to do with the commission’s campaign finance reform mandate.
On Monday afternoon, the commission ended its meeting by voting 7-2 to approve as a whole its package of recommendations, which included the one touching minor parties. The two Republican appointees were the votes against the recommendations, while the seven Democratic appointees voted in favor.
“I am trying the best I can, as one commissioner, to build a system that will be fair, balanced, sustainable and effective,” Jacobs said.
While the votes on Monday are highly likely to be the commission’s final recommendations, it is not required to issue its final report until Sunday. The commission’s recommendations will be binding unless the Legislature reconvenes to amend them.
One especially curious aspect of the meeting’s morning session was a reversal on maximum contribution limits for Assembly races.
Initially, the commissioners voted 6-2 to keep the limit at $5,000, a figure agreed upon at an earlier meeting. Less than an hour later, the commissioners reversed course and voted to increase the amount to $6,000.
“The fixed costs (of campaigns) apparently went up over the past 10 minutes, between the votes,” said Kimberly Galvin, an Assembly Republican appointee.
The commissioners than voted down similarly raising the state Senate limit from $10,000 to $12,000.
The panel also set on a donation limit of $18,000 for statewide elections — far more than what good-government groups had sought, but far less than the roughly $70,000 limit in current law.
The commission backed off a proposal that would have matched such large donations with public funds. Now, only donations of $250 or less would be matched by taxpayer dollars.
The commission also voted on how to enforce the state’s new publicly funded elections program. A new seven-member commission will enforce the rules and hand out any penalties. It will be made up of the four state Board of Elections commissions — two Republicans and two Democratic appointees — and will have one further appointee from each major party assigned by legislative leaders, as well as one appointee of Cuomo. Staff at the state Board of Elections will handle at least some of the compliance work.
The Working Families Party endorsed Cuomo’s unsuccessful 2018 Democratic primary challenger, Cynthia Nixon. The WFP has charged that Cuomo is now seeking to kill the party as revenge through the actions of Jacobs, a longstanding critic of fusion voting and a close ally to the governor.
Bill Lipton, the WFP’s state director, released a statement calling the increase in ballot qualification requirements “a clear abuse of state power to advance the governor’s political agenda. ... This is a power grab by the governor and his allies to consolidate power and weaken independent progressive political organizing. The result is that New York will be the most hostile state in America to minor parties — if the changes hold up to legal scrutiny.”