OLEAN — C&S Wholesale/WNY Logistics presented a check for $20,900 to United Way of Cattaraugus County, representing proceeds from its C&S Wholesale/WNY Logistics Golf Classic.
The event was held at Pine Acres Country Club in Bradford, Pa., and supported by C&S Wholesale/WNY Logistics vendors, associates, brokers and manufacturers.
Money was raised through hole sponsorships, raffles, drawings, tournament fees and special hole prizes.
“We are so thankful to all staff and volunteers from C&S Wholesale for all they did to make this event such a success,” said Sue McAuley, executive director of the United Way of Cattaraugus County. “Their generosity and hard work enables thousands of local residents to access programs that will improve their quality of life.”
Scott McCann, the event’s coordinator, credited the many generous golfers that attend the event.
“The golfers love the event and are eager to help the United Way,” he said.
The United Way of Cattaraugus County funds 21 programs at 19 area organizations. McAuley said one out of every four residents living in Cattaraugus County participates in a United Way-funded program and as a result has an improved quality of life.