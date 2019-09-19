C.A.M.P. seeking $265,000 from county for Civil War Memorial renovations

LITTLE VALLEY — The Committee Advocating Memorial Preservation estimates the restoration of the Civil War Memorial Building on Court Street will cost $1.75 million.
C.A.M.P bought the building from the county two years ago, saving it from sure demolition after years of neglect.
In an update to members of the Cattaraugus County Legislature’s Public Works Committee on Wednesday, C.A.M.P. treasurer Juanita Stein Ried of Allegany said the group was seeking $265,000 in county funding in 2020.
The money would be used to put a new roof on the building, and for asbestos removal, Ried said.
C.A.M.P. was delighted to save the building, buts faces a huge fundraising task, she said. C.A.M.P. Has a strong donor base including many who have pledged annual donations. The donations have ranged from $20 to $10,000.
The memorial is not only considered by supporters a vital part to Little Valley and Cattaraugus County, but for all of Western New York as well with its connection to the 154th Regiment.
Last year, the descendants of members of the 154th — half of whom were killed or wounded in the Civil War — held their annual reunion outside the memorial.
“It will be renovated as a memorial,” Ried told legislators. “It is evolving as a community asset.” It may be used for an archive, for research and for veterans resources.
The three-phase project is expected to take up to five years or more. C.A.M.P. expects to renovate the former Board of Elections building to rent out office space.
The new roof is needed now so water leaks don’t get worse. Patchwork has been applied to the terra cotta on the building to keep it from deteriorating further.
In other Public Works Committee business, Mark Burr, director of engineering, said the new Franklinville Highway Barn is on track for use around Thanksgiving.
The general contracting crew is working six 10-hour days a week, Burr said. Public Works crews are grading and cleaning up the site.
The Franklinville Highway Barn, built in 1953, was destroyed by a fire Oct. 31, 2017. The new barn will cost a little over $5 million. Trucks and crew based in Franklinville maintain about one-quarter of the 400 miles of county roads.