BRADFORD, Pa. — Following a yearlong process, the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has launched a new website meant to be more visual and easier to navigate on all electronic devices.
The new site uses the same address, www.upb.pitt.edu, but incorporates more and larger photos, easier navigation, a more contemporary, wider design and a better experience for those using the site on a mobile device such as a smartphone or tablet.
“The website is of primary importance in recruiting prospective students,” said Pat Frantz Cercone, executive director of communications and marketing. “It’s become our primary communications tool, so we needed a new design to more effectively communicate the Pitt-Bradford story.”
Web manager Jim Pascarella led the effort, which included a new 360-degree virtual tour, which allows users to “walk” through campus in virtual reality.
Another feature is more student profiles, which allow prospective students to hear about their peers’ experiences in their own words.