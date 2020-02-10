SYRACUSE (TNS) — Spectrum customers who lost cable TV and internet service on Saturday can get a credit on their next bill, but it won’t be automatic.
According to Syracuse.com, Spectrum says it will provide a credit to affected customers who contact the company and request one. Customers can call the company’s customer service line at (855) 707-7328.
Lara Pritchard, a spokesperson for Spectrum, said the credit amount will be determined on a case-by-case basis.
“We will work with affected customers who contact us individually,” she said.
Spectrum said two million customers in New England and Upstate New York experienced storm-related outages starting Friday night and continuing Saturday. The vast majority lost cable TV service and a smaller number also lost internet service, according to the company. Service was restored shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday.
“The outage was caused by weather-related fiber damage to primary and redundant networks, and our teams worked to restore service as quickly as we could,” Prichard said.