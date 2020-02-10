SYRACUSE (TNS) — Spectrum customers who lost cable TV and internet service on Saturday can get a credit on their next bill, but it won’t be automatic.

According to Syracuse.com, Spectrum says it will provide a credit to affected customers who contact the company and request one. Customers can call the company’s customer service line at (855) 707-7328.

Lara Pritchard, a spokesperson for Spectrum, said the credit amount will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

“We will work with affected customers who contact us individually,” she said.

Spectrum said two million customers in New England and Upstate New York experienced storm-related outages starting Friday night and continuing Saturday. The vast majority lost cable TV service and a smaller number also lost internet service, according to the company. Service was restored shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday.

“The outage was caused by weather-related fiber damage to primary and redundant networks, and our teams worked to restore service as quickly as we could,” Prichard said.

Jim Eckstrom is executive editor of the Olean Times Herald and Bradford Publishing Co. His email is jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com.)

