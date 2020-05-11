U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer said Monday that new COVID-19 response legislation will include making local newspapers and radio and television stations eligible for forgivable loans through the Small Business Administration.
Schumer, D-N.Y., explained that under current SBA policy, local news outlets that are one of many locations of a business or are owned by a parent company or investor are not eligible for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.
“Local news outlets are the glue that keeps communities in Upstate New York informed and stitched together, and during these uncertain times, they are more vital than ever,” Schumer said.
Diane Kennedy, president of the New York News Publishers Association, said a local newspaper is a vital source of community news in many areas of Upstate.
"We are heartened to know that Sen. Schumer, a longtime champion of the free press, is once again intervening to preserve citizens’ access to local news," she said.
Schumer said that the access to PPP funding would help local news outlets across the nation, some of which have seen up to a 75 to 80% loss of advertising revenue during the pandemic.
With an increase in the number of new cases reported in New York on Saturday, Schumer says that local news outlets will continue to serve a vital part in keeping New Yorkers informed and safe in the coming days.
To expand eligibility for PPP loans to local news outlets, the legislation proposes treating newspapers and radio and television stations as independent, non-affiliated entities.
A PPP loan would have to be used to support the provision of local news, information, content or emergency information by the outlet.