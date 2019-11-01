ST. BONAVENTURE — Ed Moore, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Rich Products of Buffalo, will discuss business ethics at 4 p.m. Nov. 14 at St. Bonaventure University.
Moore’s address, “Ethics in Business: Mission Impossible?” is the annual fall presentation of the William C. Foster ‘62 Center for Responsible Leadership, part of the School of Business at St. Bonaventure.
The talk, which is open to all at no charge, will take place in the amphitheater of the William F. Walsh Science Center on campus.
“The Foster Center was established in 2016 to help ensure that St. Bonaventure students have the opportunity to develop as responsible leaders with grounding in our distinctive Catholic Franciscan values,” said Dr. Michael Gallagher, assistant professor of finance and Foster Center director. “We strive to help develop ethical students who will carry those values into their career fields.”
With more than 30 years of global human resources leadership experience, Moore heads all of Rich’s human resources functions, including talent management and acquisition, and oversees Rich’s corporate communications and community relations teams, helping to sustain the company’s reputation as an employer of choice.
He chairs the Business Leaders Task Force, a collection of senior leaders representing major employers from across the Buffalo region dedicated to strengthening workplace inclusion.
Moore is a graduate of the State University of New York at Geneseo, where he majored in industrial and organizational psychology. He serves on Geneseo’s School of Business Advisory Council. He has completed advanced coursework at Syracuse University and Cornell University.