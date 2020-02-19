OLEAN — Deb Piccirillo, a cleaning line operator for Cutco Cutlery Corp., will celebrate 30 years of service with Cutco on Wednesday.

Piccirillo joined Cutco on Feb. 19, 1990, as an assembler. She was also a degreaser, etcher and assembler before accepting her current position on March 16, 2015.

She lives in Portville with her husband, Joe, a part-time handle polish operator for Cutco. They have two sons, Matthew, a part-time payments representative for Vector Marketing Corp., another Cutco subsidiary, and Andrew.

Piccirillo will be honored at a reception with company officers.

