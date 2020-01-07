OLEAN — Olean’s Olympia Sports store appears safe from Maine-based company’s plan to close 76 stores, including a dozen in Upstate New York.
The athletic footwear and apparel chain was recently acquired by sports retailer JackRabbit, which will continue to operate its remaining 75 stores under the Olympia Sports’ banner, according to the Syracuse Post-Standard.
There are Olympia Sports sites in Jamestown and Hornell as well.
The 76 closing stores were not part of the acquisition.
The stores to be closed in New York are located in Brockport, Canandaigua, Carmel, Clifton Park, Cortland, Delmar, Geneva, Hudson, Lake Placid, Lockport, New Paltz and Oswego.
In Pennsylvania, six Olympia stores will be closed, including one in Clarion. The other stores to be closed are in Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Virginia and Vermont.
Olympia Sports opened its first store in 1975 in South Portland, Maine, and expanded to more than 150 locations in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest over the next 44 years.