WARREN, Pa. — Carolyn Curcio of Bradford has been promoted to assistant vice president and real estate project manager.
As real estate manager, Curcio provides oversight and coordination for all facilities-related projects for the bank, including new construction and renovations. She also develops and manages the capital expense budget for the bank’s corporate real estate department.
Curcio joined the bank in 2016 as a construction project manager, a position she held until her promotion to real estate project manager in 2018. Prior to joining Northwest, she worked as a drafting and modeling manager for Kessel Construction in Bradford.
She also spent time as an interior designer for WTW Architects and Mt. Lebanon Office Equipment and an operations CAD planner for Sears Holding Corp.
Curcio is a graduate of La Roche University, where she earned her bachelor of science degree in interior design.
She served as the McKean County Arts Council secretary from 2017-19. The daughter of Karen and Bill Benedict of Bradford, she lives in Bradford with her husband, Josh, and their children, Eliana and Treyton.