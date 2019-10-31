WARREN, Pa. — Warren-based Northwest Bancshares Inc., parent company of Northwest Bank, has announced an agreement to buy Indiana-based MutualFirst Financial Inc. for $346 million.
The purchase gives Northwest an additional $2.1 billion in total assets, $1.6 billion in deposits, $1.5 billion in loans and 39 new banking locations.
The merger, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to be complete sometime in the second quarter of 2020.
Following the completion of the merger, the combined banking companies will create a bank with about $12.7 billion in assets and 221 branches in four states.
“Indiana is an attractive market with a business friendly environment which we have targeted as part of our Mid-Atlantic and Midwest expansion plans,” Ronald J. Seiffert, Northwest’s CEO, said in a statement. “MutualFirst represents a unique and sizable opportunity.”
Northwest said it plans to maintain MutualFirst’s executive management team.