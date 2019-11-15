OLEAN — Kim Murphey, secretary, nursing administration, received Olean General Hospital’s October Star Award.
She started at OGH in 2014 as a secretary in the nursing office. Since then, she has worked in administration and supported numerous departments. Most recently she has begun supporting and coordinating day-to-day needs in the care management department.
“She has a great rapport with hospital staff and outside agencies. Kim is a multitasker who helps out whomever and wherever she is needed. She displays great teamwork and can often be seen volunteering her time not only at hospital events, supporting OGH in a positive manner, but out in the community volunteering for different events and causes,” said Mel Stuckey, director, patient care services, quality.
The Star Award is presented monthly to an employee who demonstrates outstanding performance and inspires the same in others.
Employees are nominated by patients or coworkers for exceptional customer satisfaction, continuous performance improvement, teamwork, communication, ownership/accountability and excellence.