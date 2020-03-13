OLEAN — Karaly LaBella, data analyst supervisor for Vector Marketing Corporation, a subsidiary of Cutco Corporation, has been promoted to continuous improvement manager.
In her new role, LaBella will lead and manage the ongoing development and integration of processes to support Vector’s administrative and sales functions using continuous improvement methods.
LaBella joined Vector on July 22, 2002, as a data analyst. She was also lead data analyst before being promoted to data analyst supervisor on Feb. 16, 2018.
A graduate of St. Bonaventure University with a bachelor’s degree in computer science, she lives in Olean with her husband, Pete. They have two children, Kyrin and Vincent.