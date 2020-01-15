OLEAN — Jerry Keller, maintenance mechanic, celebrates 30 years of service with Cutco Cutlery Corp. this week.
Keller joined Cutco on Jan. 18, 1990, as an assistant handle shop operator. He was also an assembler, wiper, wood shop operator and group leader before accepting his current position on April 9, 2014.
Keller lives in Franklinville with his wife, Laura, an administrative services group leader for Vector Marketing Corp., another Cutco subsidiary. They have three children, Carissa, Jordan and Trevor.
The company will host a reception to honor his years of service