OLEAN — Holiday Inn Express in Olean donated 20 cases of gloves to the Olean Fire Department earlier this spring to help during the shortage of personal protection equipment.
The hotel at 101 Main St. also made rooms available for showers or rest to fire department personnel for minimal charge or free in some cases.
Bill Dombrowski, general manager, said the Holiday Inn also has donated breakfast items they had to their staff and guests in need, while offering a special rate for all nurses, doctors or first responders who have been staying in the hotel from out of town.
Dombrowski said if there is any way he and the hotel staff can be of further assistance in the community, contact him at 375-1000.
Meanwhile, Dombrowski said the hotel remains open.
“As we remain very steady on the lower end of business, just like many other business members in the Olean area right now, we are doing all we can to meet and exceed local/state guidelines for proper safety measures on protecting our associates and our guests,” he said.
Most of the hotel staff is on either partial or full unemployment until further notice, but Dombrowski said there is still a great deal to do to keep the property maintained.
The hotel pool and fitness center, business center and breakfast area remain closed down, but guests are provided with prepackaged breakfast “to-go” bags that include items such as fruit, muffin and water. The lobby and public restrooms are also closed.
Dombroski said rooms are thoroughly cleaned and, because of low occupancy, every room is held for a minimum of three days.
A plexi-glass shield is set up at the front desk and staff keeps clean all public areas/surfaces logging every two hours on all shifts, Dombroski said. The 6-feet rule and social distancing measures are in place, he said, and all staff wear face masks and gloves while on duty.