OLEAN — Dr. Paul Tinsley, specializing in otolaryngology (ear, nose, throat), facial plastics and allergies, has joined the Olean General Hospital medical staff.
Tinsley earned a medical degree at the University of Mississippi and completed an internship at the University of Kentucky, residency at the University of Texas and fellowship at Columbia University-Presbyterian Hospital.
He is board-certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology, American Board of Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery and is an American Academy of Otolaryngology and American Academy of Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery fellow.
“Dr. Tinsley’s years of specialized surgical experience will be an exceptional addition to our medical staff,” said Timothy J. Finan, president and chief executive officer of Upper Allegheny Health System, OGH and Bradford Regional Medical Center. “In addition, his ability to provide complete ENT care, from managing allergies to complicated head and neck oncology cases, will make him a sought-after specialist.”
Tinsley is accepting new patients of all ages at the Medical Arts II building, suite 121, 2211 W. State St.. Call 981-1010.