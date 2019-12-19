OLEAN — Company officials recently announced that John Dray, return ware clerk for Cutco Cutlery Corp., will retire effective Feb. 1.
Dray joined Cutco Cutlery on April 27, 1978, as a buffer. He was also a wiper, high-speed buffer, shear operator, CNC profile grinder operator and CNC auto handle polish operator before assuming his current position on Jan. 31, 2005.
In addition, Dray served as president of the United Steelworkers of America Local No. 5429 from 1985-94.
He lives in Eldred, PA and has a son, Derek. He was recently honored at a luncheon with company officers.