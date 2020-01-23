ALBANY — Homeowners who do not pay property taxes would not be eligible for School Tax Relief program benefits in Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposed 2021 budget, according to a statement from the governor’s office.
Homeowners would remain excluded from the STAR program until past-due taxes are paid, the statement said.
The proposed measure would also require municipalities to report tax delinquents to the state Department of Taxation and Finance in order to withhold STAR credits or exemptions, according to the statement.
“These benefits are meant to help responsible taxpayers pay their school tax bill, and if someone is not paying their fair share, they should not be entitled to STAR — period,” said Cuomo in his statement.
Cuomo previously enacted changes to the STAR program such as barring property owners who made a material misstatement on a STAR exemption application from receiving the exemption for six years, the statement said. In 2015, the state Department of Taxation and Finance was authorized to recoup STAR benefits from property owners who had unlawfully received those benefits in past years, a power that previously resided with local assessors only.
The Basic STAR credit benefits homeowners with incomes of $500,000 or less, the Basic STAR exemption benefits homeowners with incomes of $250,000 or less, and the Enhanced STAR benefits seniors with incomes of $88,050 or less.