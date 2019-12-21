OLEAN — Mike Costello, a senior programmer for Cutco Corp., marked 30 years with the company on Dec. 18.
Costello joined Cutco on Sept. 15, 1989, as a systems intern and worked intermittently in that position while attending college. He was later a junior programmer and programmer/analyst before being promoted to his current position on Jan. 31, 2003.
A resident of Carrollton, Costello holds an associate degree from Jamestown Community College and a bachelor’s degree from Rochester Institute of Technology.
He was recently honored at a reception with company officers.