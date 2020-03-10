OLEAN — The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s next Lunch and Learn — Say it Right! Personal Enrichment Hour featuring Nancy Phillips of Olean Toastmasters — is March 19 at noon.
The one-hour Lunch and Learns are also known as “brown bag” events. The informal setting allows a better channel for understanding and getting the direct point across.
“Knowing what to say is only half the battle,” Phillips said. “If you don’t know how to speak in ways that capture the attention of your audience, your message will be lost.”
The workshop is the first for the Lunch and Learn series, with programs planned for throughout the calendar year. The next one is set for April 7th on Common Scams, Charity Review. Through the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York, participants will learn how to find and recommend businesses, brands and charities one can trust.
The workshops are held at the Chamber’s office, 301 N. Union St., and are free for members to attend. Non-members must pay a $10 admission fee.
The city has a parking lot off of West Sullivan Street near the Chamber office. For more information or to make a reservation, call 372-4433 or email erica@oleanny.com.