OLEAN — Officials hope to have the demolition of the most recent structure fire site move ahead in the next month.
Mayor Bill Aiello reported to the Olean Common Council on Tuesday that the city received several responses to a request for proposals to demolish 927 Buffalo St., which was damaged beyond repair on Jan. 21.
“The bids have been received, they are being reviewed, and we hope to have something to the council shortly,” Aiello said.
Olean Fire Chief Tim Richardson, whose purview includes the city’s code enforcement office, said three bids were received — ranging from $25,000 to $50,000.
It is expected the lowest acceptable bid will be presented to the council for approval by the next meeting, tentatively set for Feb. 25.
A fire raged through the upper floor of the structure in the evening hours of Jan. 21, rendering the large structure a total loss. The cause of the fire has not yet been released. No one was reported injured in the fire, but several families were left homeless.
The property, owned by Linda Barlett of Olean, included a storefront and five apartment units, according to the city’s rental property database.
City officials said that Barlett declined to begin making strides toward demolition of the structure within 10 days of notice to remedy by codes officials in the immediate aftermath of the blaze, and city officials plan to demolish the structure and bill the owner, levying liens on real property if the bill is not paid.
Officials have also argued that the cost of demolition by the city will be higher based on prevailing wage regulations for government contracts.
Fire officials also ordered the erection of a chain link fence around the scene in recent days to secure the site until demolition.
“We ordered that fence put up after one of our codes officers found someone inside,” Olean Fire Chief Tim Richardson said. The chief said he was not sure why the person was inside, but noted that the theft of property like copper and electronics is relatively common at unsecured fire scenes.