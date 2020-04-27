ALLEN — New York State Police are still investigating the death of a woman in the town of Allen as a Buffalo man remains behind bars.
Troopers reported that Philip M. Farren, 52, is being held in the Allegany County Jail for second-degree murder, a class A felony, and first-degree manslaughter, a class B felony, following an arrest on Friday.
At around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Amity-based troopers responded to a residence on Holdridge Road — an approximately mile-long road near Birdsall in the town of Allen — following a report to the county 911 center asking for a welfare check.
On arrival at the scene, troopers reported they came in contact with Farren, who said the person being sought had left the area. After checking with dispatchers again, troopers once more visited Farren, who then allegedly admitted to shooting the victim, reportedly his estranged wife. Troopers said Farren confessed to killing the victim earlier in the week and was attempting to dismember the body when troopers arrived.
The body was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office for cause of death and identification. The family of the victim identified her to Buffalo media as Amber Farren. A GoFundMe online fundraiser has been established by the family to offset funeral expenses. As of 5 p.m. Friday, 63 donors had offered most of the $3,000 goal.
The address of the house where troopers visited was not reported. The Farrens own no property in Allegany County, according to county Office of Real Property Services records. The majority of the properties on the road are owned by residents, while two are owned by Buffalo-area owners and one by a Virginia investment firm.
Philip Farren was arraigned via Skype and remanded without bail. Troopers reported that the NYSP Forensic Identification Unit, Underwater Recovery Team and the Allegany County District Attorney’s Office assisted in this investigation, and the case is still under investigation.