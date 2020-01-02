Retired Erie, Pa., Catholic Bishop Donald W. Trautman has been named as a defendant in a lawsuit that claims he covered up clergy sexual abuse when he was auxiliary bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, a post he held before he was named head of the Erie diocese in 1990.
The suit, filed Tuesday in Erie County Supreme Court in Buffalo, claims the abuse occurred in the Diocese of Buffalo in the mid-1980s and not in the Catholic Diocese of Erie.
But an amended version of the suit, filed on Thursday, adds the Catholic Diocese of Erie as a defendant, claiming that Trautman continued to cover up abuse allegations while he was bishop of the Erie diocese through his retirement in 2012.
"Not only were Defendants Buffalo Diocese, Erie Diocese and Bishop Trautman aware of sexual abuse of children, but they participated in covering up such heinous acts by moving errant priests and clergy members from assignment to assignment, thereby putting children in harm's way," according to the amended complaint.
It also claims that "Trautman took his playbook of covering up clergy abuse from Buffalo, New York, to Erie, Pennsylvania, where he currently resides and maintains an office, and where he continued to carry out the aforesaid cover up for decades."
Trautman keeps an office at the Catholic Diocese of Erie's main building on East Grandview Boulevard in Erie. The Catholic Diocese of Erie's current bishop, Lawrence Persico, succeeded Trautman in October 2012.
The suit filed in Buffalo identifies the plaintiff, who claims he was a victim of abuse, only as "PB-14 Doe," citing a provision of New York law that allows for anonymity in civil cases of child sexual abuse. The suit states that the plaintiff was born in 1974, and that the abuse occurred for about a year, starting when the plaintiff was 10.
The suit claims the abusive priest was the Rev. Gerard A. Smyczynski, who died in 1999. The suit claims that the plaintiff met Smyczynski when the plaintiff was a student and altar boy at Infant of Prague Catholic Church and school, in Cheektowaga. Infant of Prague is also named as a defendant.
Trautman, 83, who lives in Erie, was auxiliary bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo for five years before he became bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Erie. He said by phone on Thursday that he has yet to be served with the lawsuit but that "I don't recall the case at all," referring to Smyczynski. "I don't recall the name," Trautman also said.
The Catholic Diocese of Erie is reviewing a copy of the suit, the diocese's spokeswoman said.
The filing of the suit was the subject of a news conference on Thursday in Buffalo. A law firm in Buffalo, Fanizzi & Barr, and a firm in New York City, Phillips & Paolicelli, are representing the plaintiff and provided notice of the news conference.
An organizer of the news conference was Buffalo resident James Faluszczak, a victims' advocate and former priest in the Catholic Diocese of Erie who said a priest abused him as a teenager.
The plaintiff sued under the New York Child Victims Act, which the New York Legislature passed a year ago and that went into effect Aug. 14. The law gives child abuse victims a one-year window to sue, no matter what the statute of limitations at the time of the abuse.
The New York law is similar to other legislation that state lawmakers passed nationwide in response to the clergy abuse crisis, including the release, in August 2018, of the sweeping grand jury report of clergy sex abuse in the Roman Catholic Church in Pennsylvania.
The Pennsylvania General Assembly failed to pass window legislation for victims despite the urging of Attorney General Josh Shapiro, whose office handled the grand jury investigation.