Struggling financially amidst a clergy sex abuse scandal that has dramatically reduced giving, the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo will close Christ the King Seminary in May.
The 163-year-old institution has been operating at an annual deficit of about $500,000 over the last 10 years, according to Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger, apostolic administrator of the diocese. He said such operating losses are no longer sustainable.
"The challenge of maintaining a large seminary such as Christ the King with an enrollment at 10% of capacity, on premises that are aging and in need of maintenance and repair, while ensuring the continuance of adequate academic and formational standards, calls for a re-imagining of the ways in which the priestly formation process can be carried out in our current age," Scharfenberger said in statement Tuesday.
The current academic year will be completed in May. There are 26 seminarians enrolled at the seminary, which sits on a 132-acre campus in the town of Aurora. This number includes 15 seminarians who are studying to be priests for the Diocese of Buffalo, two of which are expected to be ordained June 6.
The other students enrolled at the seminary are from other dioceses. In addition, there are 36 individuals preparing for the permanent diaconate and various lay ministries.
A process for identifying alternative academic and formation preparation for all other students will commence immediately, according to the diocese. The future training of those seminarians belonging to other dioceses will be determined by their respective bishops and vocation directors.
Christ the King Seminary is operated as a separate institution, with its own board of trustees and corporation. Diocese officials indicate that its imminent closing, which was approved by the operating board, is not related to the possible filing of bankruptcy by the diocese over the clergy-abuse scandal.
But much of the charitable giving to the diocese, as church members have been angered over how the scandal has been dealt with, has been squeezed off.
The diocese said that in some years, the seminary has received "extraordinary financial gifts," which served to offset operating deficits, but that cannot be relied upon year after year.
"The time has come to consider a paradigm shift by which resources can be better marshaled and directed in a broad-based, visionary and grassroots effort to engage every disciple of Christ in the work of promoting a culture of vocations and participating, each according to their own talents, skills and experience, in this vital mission that is integral to the life of the local Church," Scharfenberger said in his statement.
What will happen to the campus property has not been determined, but Scharfenberger did not rule out the possibility of putting it up for sale.
Christ the King began as an integral part of St. Bonaventure College, which was founded in 1857 in Allegany. For more than 100 years, the college, under the direction of the Order of Friars Minor, was engaged in the formation of diocesan clergy.
In 1950, St. Bonaventure was elevated to the status of university, and the seminary became its School of Theology. In 1951, new self-contained quarters for the seminary were opened on the upper campus of the university.
In 1974, the trustees of St. John Vianney Seminary of East Aurora invited Christ the King Seminary to relocate to its campus. The trustees of Christ the King accepted the offer, and the move was made in September 1974.
In June 1990, the diocese assumed corporate sponsorship of the seminary.