BUFFALO — The Diocese of Buffalo on Tuesday released two new documents addressing sexual misconduct and abuse by diocesan priests.
One document is a code of pastoral conduct for clergy, while the second is an adult sexual misconduct policy and procedures.
“Bishops, priests, and deacons must uphold Christian values and conduct,” the code of pastoral conduct document states. “The Code of Pastoral Conduct for Clergy provides a set of standards for conduct in certain pastoral situations. This Code of Conduct applies to all Clergy that live and serve in the Diocese of Buffalo. Seminarians, since they aspire to ordination, are also called to conduct themselves according to this Code of Conduct.”
The diocese released the documents as it is facing a flood of sexual misconduct lawsuits, resulting from claims of priest abuse. Many of the claims date back decades.
Bishop Richard Malone has faced ever-increasing calls to step down as leader of the diocese, calls he has resisted.
Malone, who addresses the code and policies in a YouTube video, says the contents of both documents are effective immediately and he stated the diocese is one of the first in the nation to promote policies for adult misconduct.
The code of pastoral conduct states that clergy, when acting as pastoral counselors and spiritual directors, “must respect the rights and advance the welfare of each person.”
The code states that clergy must not step beyond their competence in counseling situations and refer clients to other professionals when appropriate.
“Clergy ... should carefully consider the possible consequences before entering into a counseling relationship with someone with whom they have a pre-existing relationship (i.e., employee, professional colleague, friend, or other pre-existing relationship),” the code states.
“Clergy ... assume the full burden of responsibility for establishing and maintaining clear, appropriate boundaries in all counseling and counseling-related relationships. ... Physical contact of any kind (i.e., touching, hugging, holding) between Clergy in the role of Pastoral Counselors or Spiritual Directors and the persons they counsel can be misconstrued and should be avoided.”
Regarding conduct with children and young people, the code indicates that clergy must “maintain an open and trustworthy relationship between youth and themselves. ... Clergy must be aware of their own and others’ vulnerability when working alone with youth. Use a team approach to managing youth activities.”
Physical contact with youth “can be misconstrued” and should occur “only when completely nonsexual and otherwise appropriate, and never in private,” the code states.
Possession and/or illegal use of drugs and/or alcohol should be refrained from at all times, while clergy should not allow individual young people to stay overnight in the cleric’s private accommodations or residence, the code states, while priests should likewise not travel alone with youth.
The adult sexual misconduct policy and procedures document states: “Receiving less attention, but also reprehensible and far more pervasive, is sexual misconduct directed toward adults. An adult is anyone 18 years of age or older. This abuse of power and authority, in various forms, often victimizes adults when they are most vulnerable and seeking spiritual comfort and counsel.”
The document states that “sexual misconduct is a broad term encompassing any unwelcome behavior of a sexual nature that is committed without consent or by force, intimidation, coercion or manipulation.”
Detrimental conduct could include “all manner of sexual abuse, harassment, and other behavior, which is unwelcome regardless of the non-consenting adult’s gender or state of life be that married, single, or by profession of chaste celibacy.”
The document states that sexual misconduct includes consensual sexual relationships between “non-married people bound by vows or promises of chaste celibacy.” An adult will never be considered to have consented when the inappropriate activity arises in the course of pastoral or counseling activities, the document states.
The diocese indicates it will employ a director of professional responsibility whose duties shall include investigating complaints of sexual misconduct. Within 72 hours of receiving a complaint, the Office of Professional Responsibility, the auxiliary bishop or vicar general and the diocesan attorneys will conduct an initial inquiry.
Cases, if found to have merit, would then be handled further by an independent review board.
The codes and policies were released as the Buffalo Diocese was served Tuesday with several more lawsuits filed by the firms of Steve Boyd and Jeff Anderson & Associates, meaning the number of lawsuits has reached 100.
The Child Victims Act, which allows sex abuse survivors to file a claim no matter how long ago the abuse occurred, was enacted on Aug. 14, resulting in a wave of 83 cases against the diocese.
“There are a lot of survivors suffering in Buffalo,” said attorney Jeff Anderson. “It’s time for reckoning, a massive clean-up and child protection.”