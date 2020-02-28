BUFFALO — The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo filed for bankruptcy Friday morning as it faces hundreds of lawsuits alleging decades of child sexual abuse and cover-ups.
In a statement Friday morning, the diocese said its primary aim is "enabling financial resolution for the most number of individuals who have filed claims under the Child Victims Act."
In August, the law opened a one-year window temporarily eliminating the statute of limitations for civil cases involving sex crimes. Since then, more than 1,600 cases have been filed statewide, many of them resurfacing decades-old allegations.
The statement claims "a further objective of reorganization is that it allows the diocese to continue uninterrupted its mission throughout Western New York," while working to settle claims with existing diocesan assets and insurance coverages.
"We have no more urgent work than to bring about justice and healing for those harmed by the scourge of sexual abuse," the statement read.
WKBW TV reported that, according to bankruptcy documents filed in federal court, the Buffalo diocese is facing between $50 million and $100 million in estimated liability. It has been speculated that the church could sell off certain properties to raise funds to help pay off its liabilities.
The Buffalo diocese is the second in New York to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which allows for reorganization of assets instead of liquidation. The Diocese of Rochester filed for bankruptcy in September.
Friday's announcement was largely anticipated as the Buffalo diocese, facing more than 250 lawsuits over the past six months alleging sexual abuse, has emerged as the most-named defendant in all Child Victims Act cases.
"The intense emotional, mental and spiritual pain inflicted on these innocent victim-survivors is a heavy burden they are forced to carry throughout their lives,” said Albany Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger, in a statement. He is also Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Buffalo.
“Our decision to pursue Chapter 11 reorganization — arrived at after much prayer, discernment and consultation with the College of Consultors and our Diocesan Finance Council — is based on our belief that this approach will enable the most number of victim-survivors of past sexual abuse in achieving fairness and a sense of restorative justice for the harm they have experienced."
The diocese notes that individual parishes are separately incorporated under New York State’s Religious Corporation Law and not included in Friday's filing. Similarly, Catholic elementary and secondary schools are also not part of the Chapter 11 case, given that they are owned by parishes or are separately incorporated entities.
Catholic Charities of Buffalo, with its extensive ministries that serve residents throughout Western New York, is also separately incorporated, as well as the diocese’s capital and endowment campaign, Upon This Rock.