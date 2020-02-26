SYRACUSE — Same size. Same number of jobs. Same developer.
A huge Amazon warehouse being planned in Grand Island North of Buffalo is identical to a distribution center planned by the same developer in the Syracuse suburb of Clay.
Dallas-based Trammell Crow Co. has proposed building a 3.8 million-square-foot, five-story distribution center on a property at 2780 Long Road in Grand Island. It would employ at least 1,000 people.
The developer has said only that the building would be leased to an e-commerce tenant to be named later. But former Grand Island Town Supervisor Nate McMurray told WKBW-TV that it’s definitely Amazon. (The Buffalo News said two sources told it that the tenant is all but certainly Amazon.)
Trammell Crow is the same developer who wants to build a distribution center of the exact same size and height on the site of the Liverpool Public Golf and Country Club off Morgan Road. It, too, would employ 1,000 people.
The developer has said only that it is designing the Clay facility to meet the needs of e-commerce companies or retailers. Logistics experts have told The Post-Standard that, given the structure’s size, the tenant will almost surely be Amazon.
George Laigaie, a principal with Trammell Crow, Wednesday told Syracuse.com that the Grand Island facility is not an alternative to the Clay project. It will be built in addition to the Clay project, he said.
“It’s the same scenario — build hoping to land a speculative tenant,” he said.
Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, is rapidly expanding its distribution network in the U.S. to speed up deliveries. It already offers free two-day delivery to Amazon Prime subscribers and is shooting for one-day delivery.