OLEAN — During her younger years, Rose Mary Cacciotti Bressan liked to walk and work in Olean because she enjoyed meeting people in the community.
When Bressan, who is a resident of Eden Heights, turns 100 on Monday, she’ll get to meet and greet plenty of people during a birthday party held in her honor.
The event will be attended by Mayor Bill Aiello.
Activity director April Kilbourn said Bressan has been a resident of Eden Heights of Olean Assisted Living and Memory Care the past five years.
Bressan was born to Cesare and Mary Cacciotti on March 16, 1920. She grew up with her four sisters, Mary Teresa, Pat, Madilyn and Ulanda, and her two brothers, Cesare Jr. and Sylvester, in Olean.
She married Paul Bressan on April 14, 1956, and they moved to Port Allegany, Pa., where they made their home until Paul passed away in 1985. Bressan then moved back to Olean to be closer to her siblings, nieces and nephews.
Bressan had worked many years as a clerk at the Freetag Liquor store until her retirement, Kilbourn said.
“She loves to walk, she said she never had a driver’s license, she didn’t need one when her feet took her everywhere she needed to go,” Kilbourn said. “She loves to play cards, knit and watch the Sabres hockey team play.”
Bressan has also been a member of what is now the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels for many years; she volunteered with many church functions and helped out where she was needed.
When asked what she liked about her walks and employment in Olean, Bressan replied that her enjoyment came from “meeting and talking with the people in the community and at the store, getting to know them.”
Kilbourn added, “She was and is a people person.”
Bressan would enjoy receiving birthday cards sent to her at: Eden Heights of Olean, 161 S. 25th St., Olean, N.Y., 14760.
