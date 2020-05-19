BRADFORD, Pa. — The Bradford City Police chief and officer who were involved in the controversial arrest of a suspect earlier this month have been placed on paid leave while the matter is investigated.
Mayor James McDonald confirmed Monday night that Chief Hiel “Butch” Bartlett and Officer Matthew Gustin, “the two officers involved with the arrest of Matthew Confer, have indeed been placed on paid administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation.”
The allegations of misconduct against the officers came from the May 5 arrest of Confer on Delaware Avenue. Confer was being placed under arrest for a reported domestic incident. He allegedly ran from officers and was tased.
When Gustin attempted to put Confer in the patrol car, he allegedly struggled with them before being taken to the ground and subdued. He was placed in the patrol car, at which point, according to the criminal complaint, he continued to kick at the officers. Bartlett sprayed him with mace “to stop the aggression and comply” with the officers, the complaint stated.
A bystander posted a video to social media, showing the last part of the incident. After members of the public saw the video, several reached out to city officials, concerned about the conduct of Bartlett and Gustin.
At the time of the complaint to city officials, McDonald told The Era that the incident would be reviewed.
“It is important for the citizens of Bradford (to) know that this situation will be reviewed thoroughly and promptly. The safety and welfare of the public as well as the integrity of the police department are both critically important. An impartial review will serve the interests of all stakeholders,” he said at the time.
The mayor confirmed Monday night that the city of Bradford is conducting the investigation into the incident. He said also that Assistant Chief Mike Ward is filling in as active police chief while Bartlett is on leave.
“That’s all I can say about this situation at this time,” McDonald said.
Bartlett had no comment for the story, and Gustin did not immediately return a request for comment.