ALLEGANY — For the second year in a row, faculty and staff at Allegany-Limestone will team up to help the Empty Bowls soup luncheon to benefit food pantries in the area.
The event, slated for 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 13 at the middle-high school cafeteria on Five Mile Road, will be held during the staff’s in-service day, said art teacher Theresa Heinz.
She said that as with last year, faculty and staff have volunteered to bring in a variety of soups that can be eaten from bowls made by pottery students in her class, as well as in art teacher Riley Weber’s classes.
A variety of 20 homemade soups that were donated last year included chicken noodle, Italian wedding, butternut squash and chili, as well as breads and crackers. There are expected to be as many delicious varieties again this year.
Heinz said the art students “created the bowls by throwing on the pottery wheel (as well as) hand building.”
Proceeds from the $5 fee for the bowls, which are expected to be colorful and decorated for the most part, will go to the food pantries.
Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said he was pleased the program would again be held in the district.
“The Empty Bowls fundraiser is a great initiative to bring the staff together and help our community,” Giannicchi said. “The students made some amazing bowls last year, and the variety of soups made by the staff was incredible.
“It is great to work with generous and caring people,’ he continued. “They amaze me everyday.”
Heinz had noted the art students were excited about being part of a project as the event would benefit the needy.
