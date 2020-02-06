BUFFALO — Law enforcement officials from throughout Western New York voiced their concerns over criminal justice and bail reform changes Thursday during the first of a statewide series of hearings conducted by the Repeal Bail Reform Task Force.
The hearing was convened by state Sen. George Borrello, the Chautauqua County Republican who is chairman of the task force.
Borrello said the goal of the hearings is to give those “on the front lines” of law enforcement and the judicial system the forum that they should have had before New York Democrats revamped bail and criminal justice policies.
“Today wasn’t about fear-mongering or sensationalizing,” he said. “The sad truth is that the accounts of volatile defendants — domestic abusers, serial bank robbers, drug dealers, repeat DWI offenders, gang members, etc. — being set free with nothing more than an appearance ticket don’t need any exaggeration to convince reasonable people that something is terribly wrong here.”
The senator said at least two New Yorkers have lost their lives because of what he called the “horrendously flawed” law. He said they won’t be the last “if Democrats continue stonewalling our efforts to fix this terrible mistake.”
State Republicans, law enforcement officials and judges have sounded the alarm over the reforms — in particular the eradication of bail for almost all non-violent offenses. The task force says that 90% of crimes result in mandatory release, including, according to the task force, manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, assault and burglary.
Advocates of the reforms argue that the poor, who cannot afford bail for often even minor offenses, are punished without trial by the cash bail system. Statewide, public defenders and criminal justice reform proponents have said that law enforcement has overreacted to the changes.
Chautauqua County District Attorney Patrick Swanson said that while he believes the state’s old bail system could have been improved, what resulted was a law that fails to ensure victims and law-abiding citizens are sufficiently protected.
“We need a bail statute that is a reasoned effort to find fairness in our criminal justice system but that also allows our elected judges to utilize their discretion in situations where bail is appropriate,” he said during the hearing. “The new law as written does not accomplish those things.”
Christine Morsman, senior probation assistant and pretrial release coordinator for the Allegany County Department of Probation, said her county has successfully leveled the financial playing field when it comes to money bail through its pretrial release program.
“I can confidently say that we have never had a defendant languish in jail because they could not afford bail,” she said. “It’s a system failure that this has happened in New York City and other locations around the state.”
Morsman said it makes more sense to build on the success of programs currently in place that are effective and promote public safety, rather than “blindly enacting” changes that threaten overall safety in the state.
“We have worked tirelessly to reduce recidivism while protecting public safety,” she said. “If we can do that here in Allegany County, the third poorest county in New York state, with no resources, it can be done anywhere.”
Spearheaded by the New York State Senate Republican Conference, the goal of the task force is to hear the perspective of those most impacted the changes, Borrello said. He noted the changes were “forced through the budget process last year by (Gov. Andrew Cuomo) and Senate and Assembly Democrats.”
Cuomo and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, both Democrats, have conceded that the reforms might need another look in Albany.
Additional task force hearings will be scheduled and announced shortly for Long Island, the Hudson Valley and Syracuse.