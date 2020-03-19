State Sen. George Borrello believes a paid-leave bill pushed through by New York Democrats and signed by the governor Wednesday will amplify the financial stress small business owners are experiencing during the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.
“While there is some consolation that last-minute changes to the bill narrowed its scope and removed some of the most damaging provisions, nonetheless, there was a better option," Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, said Thursday in explaining his vote against the bill.
The state Senate and Assembly passed the bill that will expand paid sick leave to all public and private sector workers forced into precautionary or mandatory quarantine due to the coronavirus.
The legislation covers a 14-day period.
"We introduced legislation that would have supported workers under mandatory or precautionary quarantine by making them eligible for compensation through the paid family leave program," Borrello said. "This legislation was not considered, nor were any measures that would have sought to help both employers and employees cope with the hardships of this crisis."
Instead, Borrello said, what was presented shortly before a vote was a measure that doesn't distinguish between full-time, part-time or seasonal employees.
"A bill that was fair, equitable and workable would have scaled paid sick leave in terms of full-time equivalents," the senator said. "This failure to make distinctions has resulted in a bill that will unfairly burden small business owners with sick leave costs disproportionate to the size and income of their operations."
He said Democrats failed to recognize that their legislation forcing a short-term payout to employees could have the long-term result of forcing many of these already-struggling businesses to close their doors forever.