ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello, R-Bemus Point, has been named ranking member of the Senate Budget and Revenues Committee.
“I am proud to be named the ranking member of a committee that is involved in the budget process as well as in larger discussions about state spending priorities, said Borrello. “With my background in county government, I have a strong understanding of how the state budget and funding formulas impact our municipalities.”
Borrello, a former Chautauqua County legislator and county executive, was elected in November to succeed former Sen. Catharine M. Young.
“Particularly as we approach a legislative session that will include the challenge of closing a $6.1 million budget gap, I look forward to contributing to the conversation about how best to tackle this problem without further burdening our state taxpayers,” Borrello said.
He said he wants to address the growing fiscal burdens that municipalities face, particularly in rural Upstate, which is coping with population loss, aging infrastructure and shifting economies.
The freshman senator will also serve as a member of the Senate Committees on Banks, Commerce, Economic Development and Small Business, and Internet/Technology.
Borrello said his experience as a small business owner has given him perspective on how difficult New York makes it for entrepreneurs to launch and grow their businesses.
“Together with appointments to the Senate Committees on Banks and Internet/Technology, I look forward to the opportunities each role will offer to shape policies that address the challenges of industry, promote economic growth and serve the public interest,” he said. “I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”