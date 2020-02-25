Republicans continued in their efforts to extinguish New York’s Green Light Law, as the Senate Republican Conference introduced an amendment Tuesday in Albany calling for its repeal.
The majority Senate Democrats unanimously rejected the call.
GOP senators renewed arguments that Green Light — and an attendant block on federal authorities gaining access to state Department of Motor Vehicle data — is a danger to public safety.
“While granting drivers’ licenses to those who have broken our laws was bad enough,” said Sen. George Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, Gov. Cuomo and his allies in the Legislature took it one dangerous step further by blocking (Department of Homeland Security) and other federal agencies from accessing the DMV records they need to vet applicants to the Trusted Traveler programs, as well as combat terrorism, apprehend drug and human traffickers and keep New Yorkers safe from a host of crimes.”
Borrello said, in bringing the amendment forward, Republicans were seeking to “restore the rule of law and common sense” to Albany.
On Monday, U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, joined Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, and Senate Minority Leader John J. Flanagan, R-Suffolk County, for a press conference in Albany, to outline what they called the negative impacts the Driver’s License Access & Privacy Act has had on local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.
The press conference was held immediately following a briefing by DHS detailing Green Light’s impact on federal agencies.
“We cannot forget the lessons of 9/11,” Reed said in a press statement, adding he organized the briefing “to educate Albany lawmakers about how this law threatens everything the Department of Homeland Security was created to do to keep New Yorkers safe.”
The Trump administration has said that cutoff from state records threatened public safety and responded by blocking New Yorkers from enrolling in Global Entry and other Trusted Traveler programs.
The move prompted New York to sue over its expulsion.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said he is willing to restore federal access to driving records on a limited basis.
But he has vowed not to let federal immigration agents see lists of people who had applied for a new type of license that doesn’t require applicants to prove they are in the U.S. legally.
Barclay tapped Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis to lead the minority’s efforts to gain access to the state’s DMV database.
Malliotakis said she was among those lawmakers briefed by officials from the DHS, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Monday.
“New York is the only state in the nation that currently does not comply with the regulations key to protecting our nation from a potential terrorist attack in a post 9/11 world,” Malliotakis told the Staten Island Advance. “Fourteen other states provide driver’s licenses to those in the country illegally and those 14 other states comply with DHS requirements without an issue.”
Malliotakis pointed out that the New York law also requires that the DMV notify the license holder within three days when a law enforcement agency has requested their personal information for an investigation, and prohibits local law enforcement from sharing information with federal partners.