ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello urges the governor to exempt state workers deemed essential and unable to work from home from the freeze of scheduled 2% raises.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week deferred until summer salary increases for a large segment of the state workforce, including state corrections officers and other law enforcement officers, nurses and other staff at public hospitals and direct caregivers in nursing homes and mental health care facilities.
“Thousands of New York state’s essential public employees have shown dedication and fortitude throughout the COVID-19 pandemic by reporting for duty for jobs where working from the safety of home isn’t an option,” Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, said Tuesday.
The senator, who joined 16 fellow Senate Republicans in sending a letter to Cuomo urging that he reconsider the freeze, said “heroic public servants are helping us navigate a crisis that has no precedent and that will surely go down as one of the most difficult in our history.”
He said in recognition of the unique difficulties of their jobs, along with the health and safety risks they face, he believes they deserve appreciation and state support.
State workers were livid when they learned raises will be delayed until the summer, a move praised by fiscal watchdogs but making unions furious.
State Budget Director Robert Mujica said the 90-day postponement will save the state about $50 million at a time when it faces a $10 billion to $15 billion revenue shortfall because of the economic shutdown.
Cuomo added during a press briefing Thursday that the state was left with little choice given the circumstances.
“The options are, you could do layoffs of state workers option A ,” the governor said. “Option B, you could buy some time with freezing the raises to state workers. I choose option B.”
But union leaders countered that many of the workers impacted are essential and currently on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19. As essential workers, many of the union members’ hands are tied due to Taylor’s Law, which prohibits strikes by public employees.
“Simply put, we will not stand for this,” said Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association on Thursday. “First the state denies our members personal protective equipment and now this. It’s time for the governor and the state to step up and rightfully compensate our members.”