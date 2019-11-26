ALBANY — The constituents of New York’s 57th State Senate District again have representation as George Borrello filed his oath of office and has been officially seated by the secretary of the Senate.
Borrello, the former Chautauqua County executive, won a special election Nov. 5 to fill the seat formerly held by Catharine Young of Olean. The Republican easily defeated defeated Democrat Austin Morgan of Freedom 41,410 to 16,454.
Celebratory swearing-in ceremonies in the district and Albany will be scheduled and announced near the end of the year.
“It is an incredible honor to assume my new role as state senator for the 57th District," Borrello said. "This immediate seating means that I can begin my Senate responsibilities even as I continue to assist with the transition efforts in the county executive’s office. I approach this new opportunity with enormous gratitude for this privilege and a deep sense of responsibility to every resident I have sworn to serve."
Borrello said it is important that the district have a strong voice in Albany.
"Over the past year we have seen radically irresponsible policies come forward that have made New York state more expensive and less safe for its residents, taxpayers and visitors," Borrello said. "As realization of the negative effects of these policies gains momentum, I will be working with my conference colleagues, to reverse many of these misguided efforts and advance truly workable solutions."
The 57th District has what Borrello calls "promising, emerging economic development efforts" that will need support. He added that younger generations in the region need an education that prepares them for today’s job market.
"And we have communities — big and small, rural and urban — that are full of wonderful people who work hard, support their families and care about their neighbors. Their goals are my goals. Today, our work begins.”