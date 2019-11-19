BOLIVAR — Voters soundly defeated a proposed $11.25 million capital project at Bolivar-Richburg Central School on Tuesday.
Including absentee votes, district officials reported voters rejected the measure during a special referendum, 184-66.
Turnout was relatively high for an off-cycle election. Officials reported 233 voters came to the polls Tuesday, while another 17 absentee ballots were counted. By comparison, 359 votes were tallied in the district for the annual budget vote in May.
The project, which was expected to begin construction in 2021, would have included mostly upgrades to existing structures including a STEAM classroom, upgrades to music and locker rooms, athletic facility repairs, and roof and HVAC upgrades across the district.
The school board met before the vote was completed, and is set to meet again Dec. 3.