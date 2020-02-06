OLEAN — The first clue that there were game day activities going on at East View Elementary School was the fragrance of popcorn permeating the halls, offices and classrooms.
The second clue that the Global Day of Play was taking place Wednesday on campus was the sight of pre-kindergarten through third-grade students and staff having a good time and fun playing cards and board games. Electronics were not allowed at the play day sessions.
In addition to the teachers facilitating the activities, also on-hand to help were Occupational Therapy (OT) Assistant students and their instructors from Jamestown Community College in Jamestown, as well as Jennifer Howell, an Occupational Therapist from Olean General Hospital. OT and physical therapy services are provided by the hospital at the school.
Principal Brian Crawford said the concept to conduct game day activities as a tool for learning was presented to him by the school’s reading specialist Tracey Spears, who had heard of Global Day of Play from her daughter who is a Rochester educator.
“I thought it was a great idea and I talked to OT and PT about how our students need to do more play because it’s good for learning,” Spears remarked. “It’s good for small (fine) motor skills and large (gross) motor skills … and the kids are so excited about it.”
She said playing board games also teaches children patience in waiting their turns.
“And kids don’t even know how to look at dice and count the numbers … they don’t use it enough to know how to do it,” Spears explained, adding children also have to be taught how to pick up cards in a card game.
For his part, Crawford said, “This is the second year, but we’re getting bigger and bigger with it. “We have schools all over the country now that are spending a portion of their day or the entire day playing board games and card games to emphasize applied math and fine motor skills.”
He said the two skills are in decline in the age of tablet- and phone-use by children.
“One of the things we see as educators, and I’ve been in education almost 20 years, is the increase in tablets (used) and the time that kids spend in front of screens and on phones has led to handwriting problems” among other lost skills, Crawford told the group of OT students before they visited classrooms. “Kids have never seen the game ‘Sorry’ and don’t know how to play checkers or ‘Uno.’ It’s sad in a way because these are things we’ve all grown up with.”
Crawford said information was sent home to families explaining the importance of play, and unstructured play, as well as playing outside. As a result, many of the students were enthused about playing games for a portion of the school day, with many were excited to come to classes.
“You can smell the popcorn we’ve been making all morning to feed 400 kids” while playing the games, Crawford continued.
Sarah Tranum, OT instructor from JCC, said playing is important for children as it is the foundation of occupation, which is defined as anything that occupies or engages one’s time.
“Play is an occupation, but unfortunately as we know, kids don’t know how to do it very well and adults don’t know how to do it well either,” Tranum said to her students. “Don’t be afraid to get down on the floor with the kids and have fun” and write down observations later.
Tranum said the play skills learned by her students during the sessions will be used later as intervention tools with children whom they work with in the profession.
