BUFFALO — Bishop Richard J. Malone, saying, “I don’t feel it’s time for me to move on,” declared Wednesday he will not step down, hours after a WKBW-TV investigation revealed secretly recorded audio of the bishop calling a priest accused of sexual harassment “a sick puppy.”
The priest, Rev. Jeffrey Nowak, stayed in ministry for months after the bishop’s comments.
“I do feel enough support, honestly, to continue on,” Malone said during a hastily called press conference Wednesday.
The Diocese of Buffalo bishop has faced calls that he resign over the handling of accusations that priests sexually assaulted or harassed children and young people. Many of the claims date back decades as the diocese is besieged by lawsuits resulting from numerous scandals.
Nowak is accused of sexually harassing a seminarian, Matthew Bojanowski, who says Malone was first notified of the allegations in November 2018, according to the WKBW report. In an audio recording made secretly by his secretary months later, Malone is heard to say, “it’s very clear that Jeff Nowak had what I think was a very, very unhealthy and inappropriate attachment to this Matt Bojanowski.”
At his news conference Wednesday, Malone attempted to explain a complex relationship between Bojanowski, Nowak and the bishop’s secretary, Rev. Ryszard Biernat. Malone put blame on Bojanowski, Nowak and Biernat in his explanation of why he did not remove Nowak from ministry when the harassment allegations first surfaced.
WKBW reports that Malone says his investigator, Steve Halter, interviewed Bojanowski for 6½ hours earlier this year, but Bojanowski did not respond to their requests to partake in follow-up interviews.
Meanwhile, Nowak refused treatment for behavior that Malone himself described as “dangerous” on the audio recordings. In a statement from the diocese sent out early Wednesday, Malone says he placed Nowak on administrative leave, removing his faculties to function as a priest, and that he will remain on leave as the investigation continues.
The move, the diocese claims, refutes reports that he has “done nothing” about allegations against Nowak.
“Some are questioning why Bishop Malone did not act more quickly to take action against Father Nowak when Bishop Malone considered him to be a ‘sick’ man,” the diocese statement reads. “First … the diocese had never received — and still has not received — any allegation that Father Nowak ever engaged in sexual contact with anyone, child or adult. While the diocese did receive allegations of questionable behavior — behavior which was concerning enough to Bishop Malone that he felt Father Nowak needed a professional assessment — the diocese was and is aware of no behavior that threatened harm to the public.”
Malone reiterated that he intends to stay on as Bishop until 2021.
In Cattaraugus County, three priests are accused of sexually abusing local children. In a lawsuit filed last month, Rev. Duane G. Fimbel was accused of sexually abusing a child more than 40 years ago while serving as pastor of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Portville by an anonymous plaintiff.
Fimbel died in 2011 at age 80. Defendants in the case include the diocese and the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, as Sacred Heart merged with St. Mary’s in 2007.
Another former Sacred Heart priest accused of abuse was the Rev. Norbert Orsolits, who kicked off Western New York’s priest sexual abuse scandal in 2018 by admitting to The Buffalo News that he sexually abused “probably dozens” of teenage boys during the late 1970s and early 1980s.
However, while he has been accused by multiple Buffalo area residents of sex abuse, no Cattaraugus County-based allegations have been made against Orsolits.
Along with Fimbel, Cattaraugus County priests accused in recent years of abusing children while serving in the county are Rev. James A. Spielman and the Rev. Ronald Mierzwa.
The diocese settled two lawsuits centered on Spielman. These include a 2014 lawsuit filed by a former Walsh student in which Spielman was accused of abusing the boy starting in 1979 when he was 14 to 17.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii, alleged that school officials were aware of the abuse but did nothing to stop it. The case resulted in a $1.5 million payout to the student.
As for Mierzwa, pastor of Holy Name of Mary Church in Ellicottville, the diocese announced in March that an internal investigation had resulted in substantiation of sex abuse allegations against him.
Mierzwa, who was ordained in 1976 and had been pastor of Holy Name of Mary since 1994, was placed on administrative leave in September. While the diocese did not provide any details on the child sex abuse allegation, Meirzwa’s suspension came just two weeks after WKBW reported that a woman accused him more than 15 years ago of making her sons “parade around in their underwear.”